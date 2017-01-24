2017 Razzie Nominations Announced

While everyone is getting ready and excited for the 89th Academy Awards: celebrating Hollywood’s best movies, the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards is gearing up to celebrate Hollywood’s worst. The “Razzies” crowned last year such gems as Fantastic Four, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jupiter Ascending and countless others for their perceived sub-par quality.
This year, such movies as Batman v Superman (8 nominations), Zoolander 2 (8 nominations), Gods of Egypt (5 nominations), and Independence Day: Resurgence (5 nominations) are nominated this year for their perspective Razzies. The Razzie Awards will be crowned February 25th, the day before the Academy Awards.
Here is a list of all the nominations:
Worst Picture
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Worst Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt, London Has Fallen)
Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert de Niro (Dirty Grandpa)
Dinesh D’Souza (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)
Worst Actress
Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day)
Becky Turner (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Naomi Watts (The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Shut-In)
Shailene Woodley (The Divergent Series: Allegiant)
Worst Supporting Actress
Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)
Kate Hudson (Mother’s Day)
Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)
Jane Seymour (Fifty Shades of Black)
Sela Ward (Independence Day: Resurgence)
Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)
Worst Supporting Actor
Nicolas Cage (Snowden)
Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)
Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Jared Leto (Suicide Squad)
Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck & his BFF (baddest foe forever) Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Any 2 Egyptian gods or mortals (Gods of Egypt)
Johnny Depp & his vomitously vibrant costume (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
The entire cast of once respected actors in Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & that same old worn out wig (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Ben Stiller & his BFF (barely funny friend) Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)
Worst Director
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence)
Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt)
Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad