12/27/2016
Wolverine Doesn't Care About Sunsets In Colorful New 'Logan' Image
I've loved the atmospheric, black & white promos Hugh Jackman and James Mangold have been dropping for Logan. It gives the film an old school Western vibe that I think will be felt in the movie itself, which happens to be Jackman's final time as the clawed X-Man. But it's also good to be reminded that this will indeed be a colorful finale fitting for the mutant with the most colorful past of all.
Jackman has revealed a new full-color image from Logan, and it shows him looking pissed and well-dressed as the sun sets behind him. That's purty. We've seen that car he's circling before, too, but as for who is inside that we don't know. We still don't know a ton about the actual plot, other than it takes place in the future, Logan's vaunted healing factor is depleted, and that he must join Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in protecting a young girl named Laura (Dafne Keen), who we all expect to be the Wolverine clone, X-23. Boyd Holbrook plays the cyborg villain Donald Pierce, with Richard E. Grant as Xander Rice, the scientist responsible for creating X-23. Stephen Merchant plays the mutant tracker Caliban, who was last seen in X-Men: Apocalypse played by a different actor.
Everything we've seen suggests we're getting the most violent Wolverine movie yet, and I can't wait to see the feral mutant finally unleashed. Logan opens March 3rd 2017.