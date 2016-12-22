12/22/2016
Win Free Passes To 'Patriots Day' Starring Mark Wahlberg
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Patriots Day, starring Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, and JK Simmons. Wahlberg reteams with Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon director, Peter Berg.
SYNOPSIS: An account of the Boston Marathon bombing and the intense aftermath, PATRIOTS DAY is the story of a community’s courage in the face of adversity.
Celebrating the average citizens who became extraordinary heroes, this thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons and Michelle Monaghan explores the untold story behind the hunt and capture of the bombers before they could carry out a second attack in New York City.
The screening takes place Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, December 30th and notified by email. Good luck!
Patriots Day opens in DC on January 13th.
