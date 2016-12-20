12/20/2016
Will Smith Wants To Join Margot Robbie For 'Gotham City Sirens'
It's abundantly clear now that Will Smith's career has entered a different phase. The pathetic $7M opening of Collateral Beauty tells us he's no longer the box office star he used to be. But he has found successes elsewhere, and in both cases they were when he was alongside Margot Robbie, in Focus and again in Suicide Squad. And as she gets ready to take her Harley Quinn character over to Gotham City Sirens, Smith is inclined to join her. He tells MTV International...
“I’d definitely love to be in it. I love Margot Robbie, I would do, like, anything she wants to do.”
It's a duo that fans clearly like to see, so why not? It's just not clear that a reason exists for Deadshot to appear in the film, which is said to focus on female characters in the DCU, such as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy (possibly played by Megan Fox), and Catwoman. David Ayer probably wouldn't mind having his two biggest stars from Suicide Squad together again.
If that doesn't work out, we'll definitely see Smith in a Suicide Squad sequel, and possibly a solo Deadshot movie.