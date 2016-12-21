12/21/2016
Wes Anderson Reveals Footage And Voice Cast For Animated 'Isle Of Dogs'
Wes Anderson is headed back to the world of stop-motion animation, just as he did years ago with Fantastic Mr. Fox. And once again the film will be centered on talking animals, only this time it will be dogs rather than sly foxes, and at least so far none of them will be voiced by George Clooney. However the cast lending their voices is impressive, and now we know who Anderson has assembled for the Japanese-inspired tale.
Joining the previously revealed Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban and Bryan Cranston are Greta Gerwig, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Yoko Ono (!!!), Frances McDormand, F. Murray Abraham, and Japanese actors Kunichi Nomura, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama and Koyu Rankin. Anderson made the announcement in a brief video that also shows a tiny bit of Norton's canine character, Rex.
So why this video and why now? It's all in support of Martin Scorsese's film preservation charity, The Film Foundation. You can check out more details on the charity raffle at Crowd Rise, and enter for a chance to possibly win a voice role in Isle of Dogs. The film is currently shooting in England.