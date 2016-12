Travis Hopson's 20 Best Movies of 2016

I nearly always start my Best of the Year list by pointing out that every year is a great one for movies, as long as you know where to look. And 2016 was no different. Out of the 250 movies I watched this year it was damn difficult pairing them down to 20. I sat and stared at that 20 slot for an hour, no joke.However I also think my list is notable for what isn't here rather than what is. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagind thatwould be left out. You won't findorhere, either, and I generally like both of those.? Nah. Not a blockbuster by any stretch but I think this is the first time a Hirokazu Koreeda film didn't make the cut, and again, I enjoyedquite a bit.So I don't know if that means this year was really amazing, or that a lot was underwhelming. Probably a little bit of both. Anyway, here are my picks for what are my 20 favorite movies of 2016. And if I like them that automatically makes them the best. Yeah, that's right. Be sure to follow our complete 2016 wrap-up here 20.Jessica Chastain sticks her designer boots all up the NRA's ass in a film I likened to liberal wish fulfillment. It's like they raided my fondest dreams and made a movie out of it.19.Charles Xavier's baddest crew is a bunch of Hitler youths who use German attack dogs rather than superpowers. Just watched it again for maybe the fifth time and I still get nervous for the punk band that walked into the wrong green room at the wrong time.18."If you must blink, do it now' warns the one-eyed protagonist of Laika's latest masterpiece. But why would you ever want to look away from the acclaimed studio's most spell-binding film, that tells an epic tale rooted in horror and Japanese samurai folklore.17.Because I'd rather watch a bearded, tattooed Mel Gibson blast holes in his enemies than make movies about pacifists. Boring! Plus this movie has Erin Moriarty, who is...well, she's kindof amazing.16.Dwayne Johnson plays a demigod whose muscle tattoos have lives of their own. In other words, it's a biopic.15.I didn't realize how much I missed J.K. Rowling's wizarding world until the launch of this magical new series of movies. Now you can't pull me away. And someone needs to figure out how to breed Nifflers into existence!14.Despite the title, Justin Tipping's genre-breaking "Bicycle Thief In Da Hood" film is about more than sneakers. Through creative, trippy visuals that add a sci-fi twist to the urban drama, Tipping and breakout star Jahking Guillory explore how far a person will go to reclaim their self-worth.13.At this point, Andrea Arnold should be put in charge of discovering all new young actresses. Sasha Lane is yet another of the director's tremendous finds, and like Katie Jarvis before her she brings a volcanic presence to what could have been a traditional coming-of-age narrative.12.In a year dominated by movies dealing with race,shines thanks to Jeff Nichols' sensitive storytelling approach. Paired beautifully with Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga's subtle, lived-in performances, this is a film that sets out to bring people together, not drive them apart.11.The ballsiest movie of the year finds Paul Verhoeven toying with our ideas of sexuality and power. Paired up with the always-amazing Isabelle Huppert, Verhoeven has never been more provocative, which is exactly how we want him.10.Luca Guadagnino serves up another sumptious adult drama dealing with love, sex, and the dangerous temptation of nostalgia. All I wanted to do was hang out with these four complicated, messed up people, and maybe dance free in the wild like Ralph Fiennes.9.Mean Girls to the one billionth power, Nicolas Winding Refn's gorgeous Hollywood horror is basically the reason gifs exist.8.Barry Jenkins better not make us wait that long for a movie again.tells a story rarely seen, that of a gay black man's coming to grips with his sexuality, with all of the care and sensitivity it deserves. I think it has the impact to directly impact more lives than any other movie in recent memory.7.Ryan Reynolds and the R-rated Merc with a Mouth basically out X-Men'ed the X-Men. They'll find a way to put him in every X-Men movie from now on until we're sick of it, just like they did in the comics.6.Sometimes I just need a movie that feeds my hungry fanboy soul. I could care less about the whole superhuman registration subplot. Just more punching, more heroes punching! More Black Panther! More Spider-Man! More more more!5.Stupid me for thinking screenwriter Taylor Sheridan couldn't match the heights of. His lean yet muscular neo-Western is a tale of loyalty, poverty, and desperation, wrapped in the kind of crime thriller the Coen Brothers used to make with regularity. I haven't like Chris Pine this much since...ever, and may never again.4.A thinking person's sci-fi film, touching on everything from language to time travel,is director Denis Villeneuve showing his cinematic dexterity once again. How is this the same guy who directedand3.A hilarious and painfully honest portrayal of the improv comic's creative successes and failures,has a perfectly-selected ensemble to bring that story to life. It also has Gillian Jacobs in overalls, which is pretty much my favorite thing.2.Literally was #1 until about 5 minutes ago! Damien Chazelle marries his obvious love for the past with respect for the present in this classic tale of Hollywood dreamers looking to make it big. From the brilliantly choreographed opening number to the bittersweet finale,takes you on a heart-swelling romantic journey, made all the better for starring the irresistible Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.1.I fought the urge to go with such an obvious choice. Really, I did! But then I came up with a simple formula for why it had to be this way. My time is precious. Seeing any movie in theaters more than once almost never happens. I've seen 'Rogue One' now three times, with tickets purchased for a fourth. I can't get enough of the most seriousmovie since, which strips away all of the fantasy and Jedi mysticism for a war movie with real human stakes. Given all of the doubt that surrounded Gareth Edwards for months, he was able to pull off a seamless spinoff that only enhances our love for the original trilogy, and he did it using almost entirely brand new characters. Bravo for making me lovethat much more.