Characters should have natural interaction, build some kind of rapport, and develop through their respective films. A single character can be considered an awesome one, but often it's the dynamic between two (and sometimes more) that really makes them more memorable.
Narrowing down the list is hard, but someone's got to do it! Below, in no particular order, is the list of the top 6 movie duos of 2016. They don't include any romantic pairings (and honestly, with a couple of exceptions, there really weren't any great ones this year). These duos either made us laugh, worked really well together, or took the films they were in to new heights. In a lot of cases, it's all 3!
Karl Urban and Zachary Quinto, Star Trek Beyond - For the last Trek movie, it was Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto who made the list as Kirk and Spock. This time around, it's Karl Urban, as Dr. McCoy, in Kirk's place. The two banter and bicker and push each other's buttons throughout the film. And it's hilarious. And deep down, you know they care about each other a lot.
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, Keanu - Ever since Key and Peele ended, I've been waiting for these two to do something together again. What did we get? The comedy Keanu. It was one of the funnier films of the year and, as always, the pair bounce off of each other so well, bringing the laughs and ridiculous character moments to life.
Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures - This is cheating, I know, but I couldn't not include these three wonderful women on this list. Their onscreen rapport and friendship is delightful and brings lightness to the film. Their moments are full of support, warmth, and it's a joy to watch.
Moana & Maui, Moana - Disney really knows how to successfully have characters interact. A human and a demigod on an adventure together on the open sea? A journey where both characters get to teach and learn from each other? Moana and Maui are the answers to both of these questions. This unlikely friendship will just warm your heart and also make you sing.
Russell Crowe & Ryan Gosling, The Nice Guys - This mystery crime film gave us a new and different side to both actors. One is a private investigator and the other is... a more shady private investigator. Obviously, they're not exactly on the same page. This makes for some fun and odd camaraderie as well as one hell of an entertaining and crazy team-up.