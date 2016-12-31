



It's been a long year, but movies thankfully continue to be a good way to escape from the onslaught of reality. And while there have been plenty of good films this year, let's be honest, a good film is nothing without great characters.





Characters should have natural interaction, build some kind of rapport, and develop through their respective films. A single character can be considered an awesome one, but often it's the dynamic between two (and sometimes more) that really makes them more memorable.





Narrowing down the list is hard, but someone's got to do it! Below, in no particular order, is the list of the top 6 movie duos of 2016. They don't include any romantic pairings (and honestly, with a couple of exceptions, there really weren't any great ones this year). These duos either made us laugh, worked really well together, or took the films they were in to new heights. In a lot of cases, it's all 3!









Chris Pine and Ben Foster,

- The actors play brothers in this gritty film. Through thick and thin, whether they're trying to rob a bank or running from the law, these two always have each other's backs.



