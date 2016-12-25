The Red Band Trailer For 'Alien: Covenant' Is Creepy As Hell

alien feast

Let's be honest,has a lot of ground to make up. And I'm not just for its predecessor,, which we can charitably call "average". While it was disappointing for fans of the long-running franchise, the truth is that there aren't many of these movies that are great; Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's. Can Scott's latest hope to recapture what made these movies great to begin with?The first red band trailer has arrived and it's creepy as Hell, comparing favorably to the ominous tone set forth by. But then there's also plenty of action which suggests Aliens as a major influence, as well. So we may be getting the best of both worlds here, with some definite scares and some tense, nail-biting thrills. Things are hatching everywhere, bugs are flying into ears (::shudders::), and of course people are screaming and dying everywhere. There's even reason #100000 why you should never have sex during a horror movie, Alien-style. A familiar genre trope that should be a lot of fun with xenomorphs crawling around everywhere.The alien buggers aren't the only threat, though. Michael Fassbender is back as the duplicitous android David, and this time he's got a twin. Katherine Waterston, Noomi Rapace, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, James Franco, Callie Hernandez and Billy Crudup make for an incredibleensemble.opens May 19th 2017.