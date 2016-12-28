'The Expendables 4' Will Blow Up Theaters In 2018









The Expendables 4 is coming and will hit theaters in 2018, and it will be the "final" movie of the franchise. Think that will stick if it makes $300M? Me neither. So far there aren't any details or further casting beyond Sly, Statham, and the Governator. But let's be honest; the rest of the team will find time in their schedule for a paid vacation where they occasionally scream, flex their muscles, and blow stuff up. THR has confirmed this.





The only other questions are who will direct and which old school action hero will show up? I expect Jackie Chan will finally arrive because it's been teased for years. Think Bruce Willis will come back after pissing everybody off the last time? Maybe. Who is left? Dwayne Johnson??????

I don't know if anybody was really clamoring for anothermovie, but they're going to get one. The truth of the matter is that the three movies led by grizzled, veiny heroes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more have combined to make over $800M worldwide, which is nothing to sneeze at. However,was the lowest-grossing (but the best creatively by far) of them all and rumors began to surface that it may come back as a TV series. But nah, not when there's still money to be made with aging action stars on the big screen.