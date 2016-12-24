The Bad Moms Are Reuniting For A Christmas Sequel In 2017

Released dead smack in the middle of summer and surrounded by blockbusters, one might think a comedy like Bad Moms would get lost in the shuffle. But don't you dare underestimate counter-programming and the need for more movies geared towards women, specifically moms looking for a bit of fun. The $20M comedy went on to earn $179M, making it one of the year's biggest successes. We've already heard about a potentially-awful spinoff titled Bad Dads, but what about the ladies? Can they get some more love? Of course they can...in fact they're getting a whole holiday.
STX Entertainment has announced A Bad Moms Christmas, which will reunite the original bad moms Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. Only this time they'll be coping with the stress of the holiday and the arrival of their own moms. Wonder how bad they are?
A Bad Moms Christmas arrives next year on November 3rd with Jon Lucas and Scott Moore returning to write and direct. Check out Bell's tweet confirming the yuletide sequel.
Get ready. It's about to get festive as a mother. A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS coming for ya winter 2017! #BadMomsXmas pic.twitter.com/JAkR1EXrTz— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 24, 2016