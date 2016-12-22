12/22/2016
'Star Wars Rebels' Might Revisit The Battle Of Scarif From 'Rogue One'
Disney and Lucasfilm have done an excellent job of focusing the Star Wars universe, streamlining everything in a way that is easy to follow. You'll get no better example of it than Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's many allusions to the animated series, Star Wars Rebels, which takes place roughly five years earlier. The most obvious connection between the two is the presence of rebel extremist Saw Gerrera, who first appeared in 'The Clone Wars' series and has been confirmed to join Star Wars Rebels next month. But could there be an even greater link between 'Rogue One' and the animated shows?
Eagle-eyed and sharp-eared viewers may have caught on to the many references to Star Wars Rebels in Rogue One. You can check out most of them in this Easter Egg breakdown, but here are just a couple. For one, you can spot The Ghost, the ship frequently seen in Star Wars Rebels, during the final battle over Scarif. In another scene on Yavin 4 we hear reference made to General Syndulla, which likely means Rebels' pilot and mother-figure, Hera Syndulla. And finally, the troublesome droid Chopper can be spotted in a latter scene on, hurrying off to the left like he's got an urgent mission or something...
EW caught up with Star Wars Rebels exec-producer Dave Filoni and he has some ideas on some of this stuff, in particular that battle over Scarif and how his crew ties into it...
“I already have some theories about the story behind it. I can imagine doing that entire [Scarif] battle from their point of view, whoever is on the Ghost at that point.”
An entire episode that ties directly to 'Rogue One' from the team's perspective? Yes please! Now, that happens a few years down the line but there's no reason the show can't catch up. Already we've seen young Ezra go from a kid to nearly a man in only three seasons.
And as for that Syndulla reference? Yeah, it's definitely about Hera...
“The movie gives that away, but I would rather have all the [references] be right. Hera will eventually become a general in the Rebel Alliance.”
On the downside, he just gave away that she'll live through the series, something that is definitely not guaranteed for the entire team. Star Wars Rebels returns on January 7th with the two-part "Ghosts of Geonosis", with Forest Whitaker voicing Saw Gerrera.