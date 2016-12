'Star Wars Rebels' Might Revisit The Battle Of Scarif From 'Rogue One'

Disney and Lucasfilm have done an excellent job of focusing the Star Wars universe, streamlining everything in a way that is easy to follow. You'll get no better example of it than's many allusions to the animated series,, which takes place roughly five years earlier. The most obvious connection between the two is the presence of rebel extremist Saw Gerrera, who first appeared in '' series and has been confirmed to joinnext month. But could there be an even greater link between '' and the animated shows?Eagle-eyed and sharp-eared viewers may have caught on to the many references toin. You can check out most of them in this Easter Egg breakdown , but here are just a couple. For one, you can spot The Ghost, the ship frequently seen in, during the final battle over Scarif. In another scene on Yavin 4 we hear reference made to General Syndulla, which likely means Rebels' pilot and mother-figure, Hera Syndulla. And finally, the troublesome droid Chopper can be spotted in a latter scene on, hurrying off to the left like he's got an urgent mission or something... EW caught up withexec-producer Dave Filoni and he has some ideas on some of this stuff, in particular that battle over Scarif and how his crew ties into it...An entire episode that ties directly to '' from the team's perspective? Yes please! Now, that happens a few years down the line but there's no reason the show can't catch up. Already we've seen young Ezra go from a kid to nearly a man in only three seasons.And as for that Syndulla reference? Yeah, it's definitely about Hera...On the downside, he just gave away that she'll live through the series, something that is definitely not guaranteed for the entire team.returns on January 7th with the two-part "Ghosts of Geonosis", with Forest Whitaker voicing Saw Gerrera.