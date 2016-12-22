12/22/2016
*SPOILER* A Classic Character Is Returning For 'War For The Planet Of The Apes'
Take a look at the awesome trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes, and one thing you'll notice right away is a little blond human girl. Only she's not with the other humans like Woody Harrelson's vicious Colonel. She is riding along with the apes, and at one point playing with a Chevy Nova car. Well, that car's model also turns out to be a clue to the girl's identity, and she's a character from the 1968 film that starred Charlton Heston.
According to EW, that girl is actually Nova, the mute woman played by Linda Harrison in the original movie. Whoa. We've always been told that these current 'Apes' movies would connect to the classics, but I don't think anyone thought it would be like this. In 'War' she's played by Amiah Miller, and you can check out a piece of concept art featuring her below.
Nova was approximately in her 20s when she met Heston's character, so that would suggest 'War' takes place maybe a decade or so prior? Not sure everything quite works out seamlessly because I haven't watched the original movies in forever, but something tells me this won't be the only connection we're going to get.
War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14th 2017.