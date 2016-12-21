Salma Hayek Smacks Around Eugenio Derbez In The 'How To Be A Latin Lover' Trailer

As the moviegoing audience grows more diverse, we've seen an increasing number of hit movies aimed at specific groups. In particular comedies aimed for the Mexican audience have been huge, and one of the biggest was 2013's, which broke records with a whopping $44M domestically. The film featured Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez, and now he's back with another comedy that looks to make waves in the U.S.,Directed by Ken Marino and co-starring Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell, Raphael Alejandro, and Rob Lowe, it's clear this is a broad comedy that will attempt to appeal to wider audiences. Derbez plays a cougar-chasing womanizer who is dumped by his rich older wife for a younger man after 25 years of marriage. Left out in the cold, he is forced to stay with his estranged sister and her adorable young son, where they will probably change his womanizing ways. But not before he takes a few swings at seducing Kristen Bell, of course. He's not above using the kid to lure in attractive widows, either.opens April 28th 2017.