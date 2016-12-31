Rooney Mara Tracks Down Ben Mendelsohn In First Trailer For 'Una'









The film stars Mara as 27-year-old Una, who arrives at a man's workplace in order to confront him. Fifteen years earlier he had abused her, and she's come looking for answers. The story is based on the crime committed by sex offender and former U.S. Marine Toby Studebaker, which made national headlines in 2003. Here's the official synopsis:





When a young woman unexpectedly arrives at an older man’s workplace, looking for answers, the secrets of the past threaten to unravel his new life. Their confrontation will uncover buried memories and unspeakable desires. It will shake them both to the core.



The film co-stars Tara Fitzgerald and Tobias Menzies with theater vet Benedict Andrews making his screen directing debut. That it doesn't already have U.S. distribution is baffling, but I expect it will change soon.





Ben Mendelsohn, Rooney Mara, and Riz Ahmed together in one movie? Yes please! The trio have had a busy fall with the two actors starring in the hit, and Mara part of the possible Oscar contender,. Next year will find them joining forces in, a screen adaptation of David Harrower's stageplay, and we're now getting a first look at the trailer.