RIP: Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

Of course, Fisher will always be Princess Leia to most of us who grew up with George Lucas' Star Wars movies, her cinnamon bun curls becoming all the rage. She had been experiencing a shot of increased notoriety with the latest movies, taking a major role in 'The Force Awakens' and joining in on the massive campaign. But Fisher will also be known for her fearless personality that saw her being open about her many personal demons. She tackled those issues head on in her one-woman show, and in her semi-autobiographical novels. The most popular of those, Postcards from the Edge, was adapted by Fisher into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.
We here at Punch Drunk Critics, and I'm sure her legions of fans, send our condolences to Fisher's loved ones.