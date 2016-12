Review: 'Passengers' Starring Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence

But then there's that decision Jim made that colors the whole thing in the darkest shade of grey in the Crayola box. Without giving anything away (Those who followed the film since the beginning probably know it already), this is more than just a story of how two lovebirds came together for the grandest love affair in the known universe. That's just a part of it. There are questions of consent and female agency that are raised, and if there's anything about the movie worth discussing afterwards it's the way Jim is depicted in relation to Aurora. Let's just say there is a major secret brewing between the two of them. We know it fairly early on, and that secret casts an ugly pall over every moment of happiness. All of the dance-offs and basketball games, the cute meetings for breakfast (She's of a higher class than him so she gets the good coffee), and finally the quiet moments where they give in to one another completely…there's a shadow cast over all of it. I think Jim's ethical quandary adds a deeper layer of consideration that makes the film better than the light rom-com it could easily have been content with. And yet, if that's how some still choose to perceive it,also works that way. Morten Tyldum () keeps the action brisk and his stars flirty, so there's never a dull moment about the slick spacecraft. Pratt is totally engaging in a role that requires a lot of heavy lifting to make Jim a guy we can root for, but he does it. Lawrence has the tougher job, which is moving Aurora past the many heartbreaks and betrayals she faces in a short amount of time. There are a couple of surprise faces that pop up in smaller roles, including the most curious role for Andy Garcia I've ever seen.