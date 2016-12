Review: 'Assassin's Creed' Starring Michael Fassbender And Marion Cotillard

This is a brand new story not associated with any particular game, but the story is a familiar one. Fassbender, an apparent fan of the series, enthusiastically leaps into the role of Lynch, who is strapped into a metal contraption that is part home aerobics machine/part virtual reality time travel doohickey. Lynch is no nice guy. Obviously the whole murder rap thing is a giveaway, but he's also haunted by memories of his dead mother, murdered by his father's blade. Turns out everything is tied to Spanish ancestor Aguilar de Nerha, who in 1492 (Yes, that year is significant and yes, you know who is connected in the cheesiest way imaginable) is part of an elite order of assassins charged with keeping the magical Macguffin known as the Apple of Eden from out of the Templars' grasp. The Apple controls human free will or something like that. Leave it to those uber-Catholics to want to suppress it, while the Assassins want to bring about world peace through copious amounts of bloodshed.