Punch Drunk DVD's: 'The Magnificent Seven', 'Sully', 'Storks', And More!

A star-studded remake of the classic 60’s Western, The Magnificent Seven tells the action-packed story of a group of outlaws and outcasts. Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawk, and others are hired by the citizens of a sleepy frontier town to help protect them from the violent industrialist (Peter Sarsgaard) who wants control of the property at any cost. Preparing for a showdown, the Seven teach the townspeople to defend their home and fight for what’s right.





We Said: “Not everybody makes it out alive and some may be surprised at which ones do. It's one of the few twists audiences can expect as The Magnificent Seven isn't looking to re-examine the genre. There have been enough Westerns doing that lately with only a few being very good at it. At least [director Antoine] Fuqua, Denzel Washington, and Co. have set their sights on an achievable target: simple entertainment. And taking aim at that The Magnificent Seven doesn't get a bullseye but at least it hits the target.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















The inspiring true story of Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) and his successful emergency landing of a commercial airplane on New York’s Hudson River. Director Clint Eastwood’s latest drama focuses on the emotional toll the “Miracle on the Hudson” took on Captain Sully as he attempts to return to normal life. Although he is declared a national hero, the titular pilot faces a series of courtroom investigations that threaten to destroy both his life and his career.





We Said: “Sully is ultimately about people, and that human quality that makes us more than just numbers in a ledger or graphics in a computer simulation. That Eastwood is able to tell a story so big in a tight 96-minute package and do it so effortlessly is a true achievement. Some might even call it a miracle.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Having abandoned delivering babies in favor of delivering high-end corporate packages, Storks live a happy industrial life. Breaking from the new normal, delivery stork Junior (Andy Samberg) finds an unexpected baby on the factory floor and insists on delivering it to a proper home with the help of his human friend Tulip. Together, they adventure down from Stork Mountain to take care of the situation before the boss (Kelsey Grammer) finds out.

We Said: “Storks is perfectly adequate, and certainly as good or better than what we're seeing out of studios other than Pixar and Dreamworks. But it pales in comparison to Warner Animation’s debut, The LEGO Movie.” Rating: 3 out of 5











