Punch Drunk DVD's: 'The Magnificent Seven', 'Sully', 'Storks', And More!

“Not everybody makes it out alive and some may be surprised at which ones do. It's one of the few twists audiences can expect asisn't looking to re-examine the genre. There have been enough Westerns doing that lately with only a few being very good at it. At least [director Antoine] Fuqua, Denzel Washington, and Co. have set their sights on an achievable target: simple entertainment. And taking aim at thatdoesn't get a bullseye but at least it hits the target.”