Olivia Thirlby And Ben Feldman Face An Uncertain Future In Trailer For 'Between Us'

The decision whether to get married is one of the toughest any of us will face. Even with someone we've been with for years, there is a world of difference between dating and marriage, with that whole "forever" thing being the big sticking point. How can one ever be certain they have found the right person to spend the rest of their lives with? That's the central question facing Ben Feldman () and Olivia Thirlby () in the indie romance,Directed by Rafael Palacio Illingworth, the film follows Henry and Diane, who have been together for six years and feel the pressure to just go ahead and get married. Over the course of one night, the two begin to question that decision, and if they are truly meant to be together forever. Analeigh Tipton, Adam Goldberg, Scott Haze, Peter Bogdanovich, and Lesley Ann Warren co-star.The trailer looks like something out of the Drake Doremus workshop, which is a good thing. Movies that take an honest approach to the difficult choices in any relationship will always be appreciated.hits theaters and VOD on January 6th.