Okay, So 'Logan' WON'T Have A Deadpool Cameo?

Sometimes it's tough to tell who is telling the truth when it comes to Deadpool, because the character is so goofy we assume the people involved with the movie are, too. But James Mangold, the director of Logan, doesn't seem like the jokey type. Earlier today we learned from a reliable source that Ryan Reynolds had shot a Deadpool cameo for a post-credits scene in Logan. Well that doesn't look to be true, although Reynolds' humorous denial left the door cracked open...
Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016
Of course, "Prisoner 24601" is a reference to Jackman's role as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, but Reynolds could have been implying that Deadpool won't share screentime with Wolverine. However, it was Mangold who shut ALL of it down, killing the The Wrap (who broke the original story) by comparing them to the bullshit conservative website Breitbart.com, a purveyor of fake news. Don't get me started about that site's chief bullshitter being in the White House right now...
December 28, 2016
"@TheWrap has not reported Deadpool & Logan would appear side-by-side." Cause Deadpool ain't in the film, pal. Keep backtracking.#fakenews— Mangold (@mang0ld) December 28, 2016
We know the film takes place far in the future when most of mutantkind has been destroyed, so fitting the comical Deadpool in that scenario seemed weird. That said, Deadpool and Wolverine are linked in a number of ways, so it also could have easily made a lot of sense. Something tells me this isn't the last we've heard of this rumor. Logan opens on March 3rd 2017.