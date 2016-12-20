12/20/2016
New 'Justice League' Photo Brings Together Batman, Wonder Woman, And The Flash
The DC Universe's greatest heroes are finally coming together. Batman and Superman have already slugged it out, joined by Wonder Woman who had to come in and save both of their butts. We've also seen The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg doing their own thing separately. But what's going to happen when all of these heroes come together in Zack Snyder's Justice League? What's that chemistry going to look like? According to The Flash himself, Ezra Miller, it'll be pretty dysfunctional. He tells EW...
“Flash is Ringo Starr, he annoys everybody, but he doesn’t have any specific beef with anyone…Uncle Fish Curry (Aquaman])is very grumpy. Dad (Batman) gets grumpy too. Wonder Woman is very considerate, so even though she’s annoyed with the Flash, she’s still very compassionate.”
Snyder adds that he's "super happy" with the chemistry between the team of do-gooders, despite their oversized personalities. At least in the newly-released photo they seem to be getting along pretty well. Kind of makes you wonder who...or what...Flash, Batman, and Wonder Woman are staring at to look so stunned.
Justice League opens November 10th.