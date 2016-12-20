New 'Alien: Covenant' Image Has Katherine Waterston Armed And Ready

Katherine Waterston has already made one hugely successful jump to blockbusters with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and she likely will again when the sequel arrives. But before that we'll see her in a different sequel, Ridley Scott's Prometheus followup, Alien: Covenant, and a new image shows her armed to the teeth and ready to fight.
Plot details remain under wraps, but we know the film will find passengers on the Covenant ship arriving in a dark and dangerous world populated by David, the duplicitous android played by Michael Fassbender. Scott hopes for this movie, which is part of a prequel trilogy leading up to 1979's Alien, will answer a few questions while also providing the scares of the original. He tells EW...
“It’s hard to scare people. It’s a lot easier to make people laugh. But to really scare the sh– out of somebody? That’s difficult."
Waterston confirmed Scott's enthusiasm for the movie's horror roots...
“He’s a master! He’s got the energy of 10 25-year-olds...he’s sadistic. He loves the thought of making people scream in a cinema.”
Danny McBride, Jussie Smolett, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir, and more are part of the cast. Oh, and so is James Franco, who pretty much confirmed the recent rumor that he'll have a small role in the film. Alien: Covenant opens May 19th 2017.