12/26/2016
More Blood-Curdling Images From 'Alien: Covenant'
There was a lot to love for classic Alien fans in that awesome red band trailer for Alien: Covenant. After the lukewarm reception to Prometheus, Ridley Scott appears to be going back to the franchise's horror roots with a film that is bloody, terrifying, and definitely R-rated. And we're getting a fresh look at what awaits the crew of the Covenant, and it isn't good.
Anytime somebody's screaming in pain with their chest pushing outwards it's a bad thing, but in the Alien universe it's REALLY bad. We know what that's usually a precursor for, don't we? Another image shows Katherine Waterston, who is being set-up as the Sigourney Weaver of this film, in an obvious state of peril. Here's the official synopsis:
Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
Also starring Michael Fassbender, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Noomi Rapace, and Callie Hernandez, Alien: Covenant opens May 19th 2017.