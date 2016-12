More Blood-Curdling Images From 'Alien: Covenant'

There was a lot to love for classicfans in that awesome red band trailer for Alien: Covenant . After the lukewarm reception to, Ridley Scott appears to be going back to the franchise's horror roots with a film that is bloody, terrifying, and definitely R-rated. And we're getting a fresh look at what awaits the crew of the Covenant, and it isn't good.Anytime somebody's screaming in pain with their chest pushing outwards it's a bad thing, but in theuniverse it's REALLY bad. We know what that's usually a precursor for, don't we? Another image shows Katherine Waterston, who is being set-up as the Sigourney Weaver of this film, in an obvious state of peril. Here's the official synopsis:Also starring Michael Fassbender, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Noomi Rapace, and Callie Hernandez,opens May 19th 2017.