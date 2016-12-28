12/28/2016
'Logan' Will Feature A Deadpool Cameo, Of Course
Deadpool ranked pretty high on my best of the year list, but my comments about it were only partially glowing...
"They'll find a way to put him in every X-Men movie from now on until we're sick of it, just like they did in the comics."
Well, it only took a couple of hours later for 20th Century Fox to prove me right. The Wrap says that Ryan Reynolds has filmed a cameo scene for Logan, which stars Hugh Jackman in his final time suiting up as Wolverine. Specifics are missing, of course, but it was apparently shot by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and will be a post-credits sequence.
In a way it makes sense, right? Deadpool spent a good deal of time making fun of Jackman, and Reynolds debuted the screen version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But Logan is such a different type of movie tonally that this may come off forced. Not sure I'm down with this, but we'll see when Logan opens on March 3rd 2017.