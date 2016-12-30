12/30/2016
Lindsay Lohan Has A 'Mean Girls 2' Script She Keeps Pushing On People
Lindsay Lohan keeps trying to make a Mean Girls sequel happen, like poor Lacey Chabert and the word "fetch". A couple of years ago she had a really bad idea for a followup that would find the high school meanies as cheating housewives, and you'll be shocked to learn that Tina Fey didn't jump all over that. But let's be honest and admit that Mean Girls was the high point of Lohan's career...12 friggin' years ago, and so it's no wonder she continues to latch on to hope of another. We just didn't know how far she'd take it.
Chatting with CNN for some reason, Lohan revealed that she has written a Mean Girls 2 script herself, and now she just needs for someone to return her calls or something...
“I have been trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2.’ It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy…I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”
Yeah, that's the ticket. She even has thoughts of a Freaky Friday sequel, if only someone would hit her up about it. It all sounds like a joke but she's pretty serious, I think. Nevermind that there already was a Mean Girls 2 (To be fair it deserves to be forgotten), but the likelihood that anybody is going to put down money for another is absurd. That said, Lohan might be able to convince Wicked Pictures to pony up for a Mean Girls XXX.