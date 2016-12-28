12/28/2016
Hugh Jackman Walks Alone In The New 'Logan' Poster
We may be getting another trailer for Logan soon. How do we know? Because Hugh Jackman revealed a new image from the Wolverine finale yesterday, and now this morning he's debuted a poster. Both are similar in that the X-Man seems to be doing things the way he's always preferred, which is as a loner.
We know Logan won't be walking alone through the movie, however. Set decades into the future, Logan will be joined by his mentor and X-Men founder, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart, suiting up for the final time as well), and Laura aka X-23 (Dafne Keen), a young girl with powers just like his.
Directed by James Mangold and co-starring Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, and Stephen Merchant, Logan opens March 3rd 2017.