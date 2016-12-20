12/20/2016
George Clooney Eyes Film On Syria's Heroic Rescuers, The White Helmets
With the tragedies and incredible loss of life happening in Syria right now, it was only a matter of time before somebody sought to make a movie about it. At least in this case it's not about all of the death, we've seen enough of those heartbreaking images, but it's about the people who put their lives on the line to help the victims. Deadline reports George Clooney and his producing partner Grand Heslov are eyeing a narrative feature based on the Netflix documentary, The White Helmets, about the brave men in the Syrian Civil Defense.
The thousands of men known as The White Helmets have been in the spotlight lately, having been featured in the latest episode of 60 Minutes. The Orlando von Einsiedel-directed documentary follows the unarmed, neutral Syrian men and women who have saved more than 70,000 people during the civil war outbreak, rushing in as bombs fall around them. They've also lost a considerable number of their own in the process.
Whether Clooney will direct or star in the narrative feature is unclear at this point. He's proven that he doesn't need to be in front of the camera to advance his political activism. Clooney won an Oscar for producing Ben Affleck's Argo, winning another for co-starring in geopolitical thriller, Syriana. His other political films have included Good Night, And Good Luck, and campaign drama The Ides of March.