Gareth Edwards Talks About That 'Rogue One' Ending And Adding Unused 'Star Wars' Footage

Over the weekenddominated, breaking records the way Star Wars movies always do. It was no small feat considering the movie is a spinoff, which tend to under-perform and be met with lukewarm reviews. But not this time; the audience reaction has been incredible, even with arguably the most shocking final act in Star Wars lore.You know what I'm talking about. Everybody bites it. Not just one or two peripheral characters, but the entire crew. Lucasfilm wasn't playing around when they said not to expect any sequels. Was that always Gareth Edwards' plan, to kill everyone off? In a recent conversation with Empire (via io9 ), Edwards revealed that it wasn't his plan to do that at first, but that the change came about during the extensive reshoots we heard so much about...It just goes to show how much faith Disney had in Edwards to let him go all the way with it, especially when most movies are busy trying to establish a franchise without telling a proper story. Rogue One says what it needs to say and closes the door, which is pretty cool.Something else that floored eagle-eyed fans was the return of some familiar faces from. Look closely during the final X-Wing battle over Scarif and you'll notice the same Red and Gold team leaders in action. It's just another cool moment in a film full of them, and to think the whole thing came about accidentally, or so Edwards told RadioTimes ...Awesome, and at both showings I attended the crowd definitely noticed. Any true fan would, just sayin'.