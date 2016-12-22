12/22/2016
Gal Gadot Has Her Moment In New 'Wonder Woman' Images
Just in case the recent image of Wonder Woman alongside other members of the Justice League wasn't enough, EW has given her all of the spotlight in the latest shot from her solo movie. The image shows Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess as she disobeys orders and steals a sword known as a "god killer", which is probably what she used to strike down Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Only in this case she's stealing it to help humanity for the first time. Direcor Patty Jenkins says...
“This is her moment. She’s heard all the terrible things about man’s land. But she’s also heard that mankind is in need and under duress. This is her great moment to make the decision to be the one to try and save them.”
Wonder Woman opens June 2nd 2017.