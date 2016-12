Gal Gadot Has Her Moment In New 'Wonder Woman' Images

Just in case the recent image of Wonder Woman alongside other members of the Justice League wasn't enough, EW has given her all of the spotlight in the latest shot from her solo movie. The image shows Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess as she disobeys orders and steals a sword known as a "god killer", which is probably what she used to strike down Doomsday in. Only in this case she's stealing it to help humanity for the first time. Direcor Patty Jenkins says...opens June 2nd 2017.