Gal Gadot Charges The Battlefield In New 'Wonder Woman' Photo

When Captain America went charging off to fight alongside his brothers in WWII, he did so knowing full well who was on the side of right and wrong. But what do the wars of ordinary men look like to someone raised on the outside as a god? That is just one of the questions being answered inas the Amazonian princess encounters the human race's dark capabilities for the first time. Empire caught up with director Patty Jenkins, who explained what she hopes to get out of the WWI setting. It finds Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman hitting the battlefield and encountering violence like none she's ever seen, just like in the newly-released photo below...opens June 2nd 2017.