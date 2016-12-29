12/29/2016
Gal Gadot Charges The Battlefield In New 'Wonder Woman' Photo
When Captain America went charging off to fight alongside his brothers in WWII, he did so knowing full well who was on the side of right and wrong. But what do the wars of ordinary men look like to someone raised on the outside as a god? That is just one of the questions being answered in Wonder Woman as the Amazonian princess encounters the human race's dark capabilities for the first time.
Empire caught up with director Patty Jenkins, who explained what she hopes to get out of the WWI setting. It finds Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman hitting the battlefield and encountering violence like none she's ever seen, just like in the newly-released photo below...
"What motivates her is philosophical. She isn't just taking out bad guys or fighting crime. She believes in goodness and love. [She] is fierce and willing to fight, but only to protect a better vision for mankind. Hers is really a coming-of-age story..."My approach was to focus on telling the story of mechanised war and how that would look to a god visiting our world for the first time. [I wanted the audience to understand the horrors that a war on this scale makes possible and how shocking that would be to someone who comes with a strong sense of honour and justice. She doesn't realize yet just how senselessly dark the world can be."
Wonder Woman opens June 2nd 2017.