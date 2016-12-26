Full 'Justice League' Cast Confirms Lex Luthor's Return

Director: Zack Snyder

Writers: Story by Zack Snyder & Chris Terrio, Screenplay by Chris Terrio (Based on characters from DC Entertainment, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster)

Producers: Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns

Executive Producers: Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curt Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, Ben Affleck

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Raymond Fisher, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons

Action Adventure. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

In one of the key scenes from, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor ventured into some alien goop, did some nasty stuff with Zod's blood, created Doomsday, and also somehow signaled the arrival ofvillain, Steppenwolf. So a productive day all around. After accomplishing all of that it seemed obvious Luthor would return for, but he has played close to the vest when asked about it. Well now we know the answer, and Superman's nemesis is will indeed be stirring up trouble again.may not arrive until the fall but Warner Bros. already dropped a preview featuring the complete cast. Most of it we already know, such as Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and more, but we also learned that Eisenberg's Luthor will be involved. Here's the full breakdown, and sorry, but yes Zack Snyder is still listed on there as director. Whomp whomp.You'll notice that Connie Nielsen is also listed, meaning her role as Queen Hippolyta inwill be carrying over. We also see William Dafoe is officially on board as Aquaman villain Nuidus Vulko. There are a couple of names missing, such a Ciaran Hinds who is expected to play Steppenwolf, and Amber Heard as Aquaman's wife, Mera. We may also see Kiersey Clemens as Iris West, but given the production issues onthat may not happen.As for Luthor, I have a feeling his role will be minor in order to save him as a central threat later on. I'm particularly interested in seeing his reaction to Superman's death and eventual return.opens November 17th 2017.