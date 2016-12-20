Forest Whitaker Will Voice Saw Gerrera In 'Star Wars Rebels'







Whitaker will return to voice Gerrera in “Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two”, which air on January 7th. Before appearing in Rogue One, Gerrera was a rebel fighter who debuted during the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Over the years he grew more extreme in his tactics against the Empire, and by the time we catch up to him in Rogue One he's gone totally off the deep end. It'll be interesting to see what's up with him just a few years earlier.





Whitaker joins others who have reprised roles on Star Wars Rebels. Billy Dee Williams has voiced Lando Calrissian, James Earl Jones returned as Darth Vader, and Anthony Daniels voiced C3PO. Check out a feaurette with footage of Saw in animated action!





We may not be getting a sequel to, but there is still an opportunity to see certain characters return. The first we'll see is Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, who we recently learned would be appearing on Disney XD'swhen it returns for the rest of season 3. Well now we not only have confirmation of Gerrera's appearances, but we also know that Whitaker will be reprising the role.