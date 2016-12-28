12/28/2016
First Look At Robert Redford And Jane Fonda In Netflix's 'Our Souls At Night'
Nearly forty years have passed since the last time Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, two screen legends, starred together in The Electric Horseman. It's hard to fathom that somebody hasn't endeavored to bring them together since then, but Netflix is fixing that horrible error with an adaptation of Kent Haruf's posthumous novel, Our Souls at Night, and now we have our first look at them in it.
Directed by Ritesh Batra, who was behind the excellent mature romance The Lunchbox, the film follows two small-town widowers who find a connection. There's some tremendous talent surrounding Redford and Fonda, too. The Fault in Our Stars duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber wrote the script, while Matthias Schoenaerts, Judy Greer, and Bruce Dern co-star. Here's the official synopsis:
Based on the novel written by Kent Haruf and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.
It sounds like the kind of older-skewing drama we don't get nearly enough, which is why they tend to perform better than expected. Our Souls at Night hits Netflix in 2017. And with Redford recently announcing his retirement from acting you can bet this will be a popular pick for the streaming service.