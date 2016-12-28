First Look At Robert Redford And Jane Fonda In Netflix's 'Our Souls At Night'

Nearly forty years have passed since the last time Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, two screen legends, starred together in. It's hard to fathom that somebody hasn't endeavored to bring them together since then, but Netflix is fixing that horrible error with an adaptation of Kent Haruf's posthumous novel,, and now we have our first look at them in it.Directed by Ritesh Batra, who was behind the excellent mature romance, the film follows two small-town widowers who find a connection. There's some tremendous talent surrounding Redford and Fonda, too.duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber wrote the script, while Matthias Schoenaerts, Judy Greer, and Bruce Dern co-star. Here's the official synopsis:It sounds like the kind of older-skewing drama we don't get nearly enough, which is why they tend to perform better than expected.hits Netflix in 2017. And with Redford recently announcing his retirement from acting you can bet this will be a popular pick for the streaming service.