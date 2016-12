First Look At Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' With Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, And Jon Hamm

Merry Christmas! Just before the holidays we're getting an early treat from Edgar Wright. The fan-favorite director has revealed the first look at one of next year's most anticipated films,, which you may recall was the long-developing project he moved forward on after that wholefiasco.No, you won't find Wright's pals Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in this one, but he has assembled what is his biggest cast yet for what looks like his most mainstream ever. Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jon Bernthal star in the fast-paced film about a getaway driver who moves to the beat of his own personal soundtrack. However he gets into trouble when a job goes terribly wrong, putting his life, love, and freedom in danger.Speaking with EW , Wright says his greatest challenge was making the soundtrack more than just a background piece, but the film's focal point...opens August 11th 2017.