12/23/2016
First Look At Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' With Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, And Jon Hamm
Merry Christmas! Just before the holidays we're getting an early treat from Edgar Wright. The fan-favorite director has revealed the first look at one of next year's most anticipated films, Baby Driver, which you may recall was the long-developing project he moved forward on after that whole Ant-Man fiasco.
No, you won't find Wright's pals Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in this one, but he has assembled what is his biggest cast yet for what looks like his most mainstream ever. Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jon Bernthal star in the fast-paced film about a getaway driver who moves to the beat of his own personal soundtrack. However he gets into trouble when a job goes terribly wrong, putting his life, love, and freedom in danger.
Speaking with EW, Wright says his greatest challenge was making the soundtrack more than just a background piece, but the film's focal point...
“I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music. It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards.”
Baby Driver opens August 11th 2017.