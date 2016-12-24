12/24/2016
First 'Alien: Covenant' Footage Teases Christmas Day Trailer
Are you ready to open your Christmas presents a bit early? You may want to, because tomorrow 20th Century Fox is going to gift us all with the full trailer for Alien: Covenant. But before that we've been given a stocking stuffer of sorts, a bloody scary one, in the form of some new photos [via Empire] and a 15-second teaser.
The footage shows a very familiar egg in the process of hatching, and we no from past experience nothing good is going to come out of it. More intriguing are the images, with one showing Michael Fassbender as the android David (or perhaps the android's twin) about to tickle the ivory. Another reveals a gory scene, and I wouldn't be shocked if the cause was tied to that hatching egg. And there's also another look at Katherine Waterston, who is looking more like Ripley than ever. That's not a coincidence, I think.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th 2017.