12/21/2016
Faith Gets Tested In New Trailer And Clip For Martin Scorsese's 'Silence'
The 20-year wait for Martin Scorsese's silence ends for moviegoers in NY and LA this weekend. The rest of us have a while longer to wonder about his religious historical drama, an adaptation of Shusaku Endo's novel. For me it's tough to even think about compiling a Best of the Year list without having seen it, but but that's a problem many critics find themselves facing. While some reviews are already out there, it's clear Silence is being rolled out in a deliberate fashion, probably because Scorsese has departed (no pun intended) from his easily-accessible efforts.
A new Japanese trailer provides an epic look at the 17th-century film, which finds Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as Jesuit priests who meet pain and hardship while in Japan. Liam Neeson plays their colleague who has wandered from the path of righteousness, and it's their job to find him. You can see how these men grapple with their faith in the movie's first clip, which has also debuted today courtesy of Variety.
Silence expands to more theaters on January 6th and 13th.