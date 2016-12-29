12/29/2016
Elle Fanning And Dane DeHaan Take A 'Leap!' In Trailer For The Animated Musical
As busy as Elle Fanning has been you'd think she wouldn't have time for all of the voice acting she takes part in. However she's always found room to fit in her share of animated movies, whether it was The Boxtrolls, or Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbor Toro. And now you can add another, Weinstein's musical fantasy Leap!, which opened abroad this month and hits the U.S. in 2017.
Titled Ballerina overseas, the film takes place in 1884 Paris and follows a young orphan girl with dreams of becoming a ballerina, while her best friend aspires to be an inventor. Separated, they both go to unexpected lengths to achieve their goals. Here's the synopsis for the film directed by Eric Summer and Eric Warin.
Paris, 1884. A orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she ‘borrows’ a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette, Félicie learns that talent is not enough — it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Félicie’s inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.
Leap! opens March 3rd 2017, and hopefully the complete film is better than this rather standard trailer. [ThePlaylist]