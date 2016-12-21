12/21/2016
Denis Villeneuve May Get His Wish To Direct 'Dune'
Once you reach a certain level in Hollywood, merely expressing the desire for something to happen often leads to that thing actually happening. Neill Blomkamp had a bunch of Alien concept art he'd been working on, and shortly thereafter he was offered the chance to direct a future movie. Last year Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve told Variety that he wanted to helm an adaptation of the sci-fi classic, Dune, but didn't think it was possible. Well, he's about to get his chance.
Not long after Villeneuve made that statement, Legendary secured the rights to Dune and began developing an update on David Lynch's 1984 film. And now today comes word that Villeneuve is in early talks to go behind the camera for it. This is still pretty early on so we don't know a lot, but you can bet Legendary has designs on launching a franchise based on Frank Herbert's popular novels. Lynch's version took a lot of leeway with the source material and Villenueve may want to be a little more faithful.
So while it would be great to see Villeneuve go back to dark, twisted drama territory it's hard to argue that sci-fi fits him like a glove, too.