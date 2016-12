Deadpool/Wolverine Teamup Still Possible, Plus New 'Logan' Image And Viral Site

Re: Deadpool in LOGAN - my sources say def no way he's in the movie. BUT...don't rule out something ELSE involving Deadpool & Wolvie. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) December 29, 2016

At this point, the adamantium claws have been driven into the story of a Deadpool appearance in Logan , but does that mean all hope is lost? We all know that Hugh Jackman has said this is the last Wolverine movie for him, but what about a Deadpool/Wolverine teamup flick? Any chance of that? THR's Borys Kit tweeted something that suggests "something" is in the works that could bring the two Weapon X survivors together again...He doesn't say it's necessarily a crossover flick, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have expressed interest in something like that. However, it could just mean Jackman will cameo in. Who knows?Meanwhile, Logan has launched a new viral site here which is releasing the film's final trailer one frame at a time. That's 1,974 individual frames, and you can take part in unlocking the trailer in full by taking part in their little contest.Finally, an intriguing new image [via Empire ] of Stephen Merchant as the mutant hunter Caliban has been revealed, and it shows him locked up as a prisoner. So who are his captors? The best guess is the Reavers or Zander Rice of the evil Transigen corporation. Or maybe it's Logan himself who has him locked in a cage? We'll find out whenopens on March 3rd.