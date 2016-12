Charlie Hunnam And Robert Pattinson Enter The Jungle In 'The Lost City Of Z' Trailer

Recently we've seen a number of directors make the rapid leap from small-ish indies to gigantic studio films, with mixed results for the most part. But for James Gray it has been nearly 20 years since his debut feature,, and with each feature he's slowly expanded in scope with 2013's underrated The Immigrant his biggest film before now. Finally, Gray is ready to leave the confines of New York behind with the historical drama,, and now we have the jungle film's first teaser.Starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Sienna Miller, the film centers on real-life explorer Percy Fawcett, whose decades-long obsession with a mythical city in the jungle of Brazil put him in grave danger. The film received relatively strong reviews at NYFF, with Amazon and Bleecker Street picking up the distribution. Hopefully they do a better job hyping the film than Gray's work has previously received.Here's the synopsis:opens April 14th 2017. Check out the trailer below along with some new images courtesy of EW