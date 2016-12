Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' Scenes Were Completed

Yeah, it feels super inappropriate to be concerned about anything following the death of Carrie Fisher , but already I've seen some of my friends making comments about the fate of. She obviously would have had a key role to play in Rian Johnson's film, and according to TMZ her scenes were already completed.That news reportedly comes from a Lucasfilm source, while Deadline says Fisher's part is bigger than it was in ''. That's interesting. Perhaps Leia has a renewed purpose following the previous movie's tragic events? Whatever the case, even if Fisher was done you can bet some changes will be made to honor the legendary actress, or maybe even to write Leia out for good since she was to also appear in 'Episode IX'. Here's hoping they can do so in a way that is respectful. I'm sure they will, and it's doubtful we'll see her recreated using CGI. At least, let's hope not.opens December 15th 2017.