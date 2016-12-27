12/27/2016
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' Scenes Were Completed
Yeah, it feels super inappropriate to be concerned about anything Star Wars following the death of Carrie Fisher, but already I've seen some of my friends making comments about the fate of Star Wars: Episode VIII. She obviously would have had a key role to play in Rian Johnson's film, and according to TMZ her scenes were already completed.
That news reportedly comes from a Lucasfilm source, while Deadline says Fisher's part is bigger than it was in 'The Force Awakens'. That's interesting. Perhaps Leia has a renewed purpose following the previous movie's tragic events? Whatever the case, even if Fisher was done you can bet some changes will be made to honor the legendary actress, or maybe even to write Leia out for good since she was to also appear in 'Episode IX'. Here's hoping they can do so in a way that is respectful. I'm sure they will, and it's doubtful we'll see her recreated using CGI. At least, let's hope not.
Star Wars: Episode VIII opens December 15th 2017.