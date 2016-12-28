12/28/2016
Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Has A Larger Role In 'Star Wars 8'
I have to say, it feels really weird to post anything about Star Wars right now. Carrie Fisher's passing hit a lot of us hard, and it kind of feels like everything just came to a halt. But things will pick up again, and soon we'll be counting down the days to Star Wars: Episode VIII which will proceed as planned since all of Fisher's scenes were filmed already. We're pretty much guaranteed to shed a few tears when we see her on screen, though, especially if she's sharing time with her daughter, Billie Lourd, who had only a tiny role in 'The Force Awakens' but is poised for more.
Lourd made a brief cameo in the prior movie as Lt. Connix, and had a single line of dialogue which was directed to, of course, General Leia. But as Lourd tells BUILD (via Yahoo!), she's returning for 'Episode VIII' and will have a lot more to do...
“Lieutenant Connix is back...You might not know her name, but you should now… Connix is back and better than ever.”
Something tells me the Connix character will be given increased importance if she survives into 'Episode IX'. I'm not saying they'll reveal her as Leia and Han's daughter or something crazy like that, but perhaps she becomes a key member of the Rebel Alliance inspired by Leia's heroics? That would be a cool way to carry on Fisher and Leia's legacy, I think.
Star Wars: Episode VIII opens December 15th 2017.