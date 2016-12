'Blade Runner 2049' R-Rating Confirmed, Plus New Images Revealed

It's always a risky gamble to bring back any franchise that has been away for decades. The audience is older, and you're basically banking on name recognition to lure in younger viewers.has that hurdle to climb, but Denis Villeneuve and Ridley Scott have decided to make things even tougher by making the sci-fi sequel R-rated.Villeneuve confirmed to Screen Daily he had free run to do what he wanted in the return to futuristic Los Angeles, although his producers are wary of what that could mean..."Independent" being a relative term, of course. Alcon Entertainment is technically an indie outfit so I guess it qualifies, but the budget would far outstrip what typically defines the label. The director also revealed that he's keeping green screen to a minimum, and teased that the franchise could continue since he has "two more ideas" that he wants to do. Likely it all depends on how well the movie does with that R-rating attached to it.Meanwhile, EW has dropped the first official stills from the film, featuring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, who apparently got along famously on set..after Gosling got over his nerves. Gosling says...opens October 6th 2017. You can check out the newly-released trailer here and the new images below.