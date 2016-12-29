12/29/2016
Ben Mendelsohn Says "Enormously Different' Versions Of 'Rogue One' Were Filmed
As we all know, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went through some growing pains. There were months where every other story was about reshoots and rewrites, which gave the impression things were being put together with spit and bailing wire. Ultimately things worked out pretty darn well. The film is a hit, lending confidence to those who doubted the idea of spinoffs in the first place. That said, there was a heck of a lot going on during production, and Ben Mendelsohn says there are alternate versions of much that we saw. He tells Collider...
"I think that Krennic developed sort of along as we went, he had different ideas. And he settled yet on exactly –He was still thinking of a couple of variations in a lot of things at that stage. If you want to talk about alternative takes on things, there’s been quite a few different renderings of this within Gareth’s mind, and I dare say some of it’s been captured on film. So there are different renderings...We did have multiple, multiple ways of going at any given scenario, we had multiple readings of it. So should they ever decided to, there would be a wealth of ways of approaching these different things. And I know from having seen sort of the crucial kind of scenes throughout it, I know there’s vastly different readings of at least four of those scenes.
As for how much there is, Mendelsohn says there may even be enough alternate footage out there for a totally different cut of the movie, which would be wild.
“Absolutely, with enormous differences within I would’ve said 20 or 30 of the scenes. There really would be. There would be enormously different renderings.”
In other words, watch out for the Blu-Ray, folks. Or better yet, watch out for the Blu-Ray AFTER the Blu-Ray AFTER the Blu-Ray, because there will be multiple Rogue One home releases like for every Star Wars movie.