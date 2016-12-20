12/20/2016
Alexander Skarsgard And Michael Pena Go Rogue In The 'War On Everyone' Trailer
John Michael McDonagh has found himself in the middle of the awards season before with both The Guard and Calvary, but for his third time behind the camera that doesn't seem to be a concern. War on Everyone looks like the kind of in-your-face R-rated comedy for people who are sick of this time on the movie calendar, which should be all the reason you need to check it out.
Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena play two of the most corrupt cops you'll ever see, framing or blackmailing any criminal that gets in their way. That is until they try to muscle in on someone who is more dangerous than they are. Theo James, Paul Reiser, Tessa Thompson, Stephanie Sigman, and Caleb Landry Jones co-star, so this should be a lot of fun.
Hopefully War on Everyone secures a firm release date soon, but for now it's expected to arrive in 2017.