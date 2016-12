4K Restoration Of 'Star Wars: A New Hope' May Be Coming Soon

We all love themovies, right? Even now after all these years and in the new hands of Disney we still can't get enough of them. But how do we feel about George Lucas and his restored special editions with all that CGI? Not so hot, I think. Is there any chance we might see an original, unharmed version of those classic movies some day? There may be some hope on the horizon.Speaking with Little White Lies , '' director Gareth Edwards reveals that Lucasfilm has a new 4K restoration of. It was commissioned over a year ago and now...I don't know...it's just sitting on some guy's desk somewhere waiting to get dropped on a fanbase that is hot for anythingright now? He doesn't say whether this version is the classic version or the one Lucas tinkered with, but we can all hope it's the former. Edwards says...You'll note that he mentioned "Fox" there, and that's because 20th Century Fox still holds the distribution rights to the original movies, despite Disney shelling out all that cash a few years ago. So think about it; they could drop this next year, which happens to be the 40th anniversary of '' (!!!), and totally piggyback on the momentum Disney has been building with their new movies. Actually, I wouldn't be surprised if both camps worked together on this, would you? Re-release of '' in the summer, with an '' teaser in front of it?