20th Century Fox Releases Trailer For Gore Verbinski’s ‘A Cure For Wellness’









A Cure For Wellness, starring Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, and Mia Goth hits theaters February 17, 2017.

Director Gore Verbinski, known recently for large-scale blockbusters like thefilms,andis releasing a smaller scale film,Focusing on a young corporate executive name Lockhart () as he goes to a “wellness center” in a remote location in the Swiss Alps to bring back the company’s CEO. Unfortunately, things are not as they seem at this mysterious place and Lockhart soon finds himself diagnosed with the same illness as his boss and imprisoned in the center and his sanity also slips.Take a look at the trailer: