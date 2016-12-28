2016's Best Comic Book Moments On TV





Legends of Tomorrow: Heroes vs Dominators Fight

While for some, the CW’s 4 (really 3) night crossover event “Invasion!” was not as great as they expected it to be, that wasn’t the case for me. Each episode remained focused on the individual arcs going on each separate show while still moving the Dominators invasion plotline forward. The final night of Legends of Tomorrow ended with all the heroes teaming up together to take on the Dominators with an awesome “superhero fight” reminiscent of The Avengers in which the team takes on and defeats the alien invaders.





Negan Kills Our HeroesWhen Negan arrived at the season finale of The Walking Dead, fans knew it was going to be trouble. They had spent a great deal of time hyping the character up and when The Saviors finally caught Rick and the rest of the Alexandrians, we knew it was going to hit the fan. Not only did Jeffrey Freakin Dean Morgan come out as the beloved/hated comic book villain, but he made quite an impression, giving a more than 8-minute monolog to the heroes. However, when we didn’t see who he killed in the season finale, many fans were pissed. We had to wait until the show came back in the fall to see who the unlucky recipient would be…. it was worth the wait! In the aftermath of his “eenie meenie miney mo” we finally found out that he not only killed Abraham, but after Daryl’s sneak attack, he kills Glen. It was shocking, saddening, and terrible. Not since the Red Wedding on Game of Thrones have beloved characters just ripped away from us in a gruesome manner.NSFW (Duh)