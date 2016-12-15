15 Underrated Actor Performances Of 2016

The first thing I do when compiling my list of the best performances of the year (You can find my favorite actress performances here) is soak in all of the noise that comes with the awards season. All of that buzz surrounding a select few actors, such as Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali...whoever, I take it in and then shut it back out. Nobody I'm hearing anything about is going on this list. Every year I try to find the actors who took on bold challenges, played against type, or put a new spin on a familiar character, all while being overlooked at this time of year.
There were a number that fit the bill for me this year, and I think there's a pretty good mix of established faces having career comebacks with newcomers making names for themselves. Of the many I left off the list probably the one I regret most is Michael Shannon for Midnight Special, but then I figured he's so good in everything that it's not worth it to add him. You could put Michael Shannon in just about every list of what's great every single year.
So here ya go. Check out my list of favorite underrated male performances of 2016, and keep up with all of our end of the year coverage!
Stephan James- Race
Parker Sawyers- Southside with You
Jason Sudeikis- Tumbledown
Don Cheadle- Miles Ahead
Ethan Hawke- Born to be Blue
Ewan McGregor- Last Days in the Desert
Mark Strong- Approaching the Unknown
Tie: Sam Neill and Julian Dennison- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Logan Lerman- Indignation
Johnny Simmons- The Phenom
Jahking Guillory- Kicks
Mel Gibson- Blood Father
Christopher Walken- One More Time
Boyd Holbrook- The Free World
Nilbio Torres- Embrace of the Serpent